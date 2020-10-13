Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) and RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) and RedHill Biopharma (RDHL).

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

In a report issued on October 6, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Corbus Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.14, close to its 52-week low of $1.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 49.6% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.18, implying a 78.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Roth Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.22 price target.

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

SMBC Nikko analyst David Hoang maintained a Buy rating on RedHill Biopharma on September 30 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Hoang is ranked #5410 out of 7014 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RedHill Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.75.

