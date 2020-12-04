Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cooper Co (COO), PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) and BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cooper Co (COO), PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) and BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) with bullish sentiments.

Cooper Co (COO)

In a report released yesterday, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cooper Co, with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $337.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 64.8% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Cooper Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $364.50, implying an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 20, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $380.00 price target.

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell initiated coverage with a Buy rating on PDS Biotechnology today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 42.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PDS Biotechnology with a $6.53 average price target.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BridgeBio Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.50, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

