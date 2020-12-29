Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cooper Co (COO) and UnitedHealth (UNH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Cooper Co (COO) and UnitedHealth (UNH).

Cooper Co (COO)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman maintained a Hold rating on Cooper Co on December 4 and set a price target of $357.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $359.96, close to its 52-week high of $371.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 55.1% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cooper Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $367.33, implying a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $355.00 price target.

UnitedHealth (UNH)

In a report issued on December 4, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on UnitedHealth. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $345.95, close to its 52-week high of $367.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 75.2% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and Addus Homecare.

UnitedHealth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $386.58, representing a 12.6% upside. In a report issued on December 1, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

