Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cooper Co (COO) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cooper Co (COO) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) with bullish sentiments.

Cooper Co (COO)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Cooper Co today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $353.42, close to its 52-week high of $365.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 59.2% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cooper Co with a $344.29 average price target.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Voyager Therapeutics, and Blueprint Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $69.82 average price target, an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

