Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cooper Co (COO) and NeoGenomics (NEO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cooper Co (COO) and NeoGenomics (NEO) with bullish sentiments.

Cooper Co (COO)

In a report released today, Matthew Mishan from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Cooper Co, with a price target of $396.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $365.06, close to its 52-week high of $371.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Mishan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 75.0% success rate. Mishan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Baxter International, Avanos Medical, and Sotera Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cooper Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $371.60, a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NEO)

In a report released today, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on NeoGenomics, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.52, close to its 52-week high of $57.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.4% and a 82.4% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AbCellera Biologics, Castle Biosciences, and Twist Bioscience.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NeoGenomics with a $52.00 average price target.

