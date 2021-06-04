Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cooper Co (COO) and Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Cooper Co (COO) and Aerie Pharma (AERI).

Cooper Co (COO)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Cooper Co, with a price target of $405.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $384.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 57.3% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Organogenesis Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cooper Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $416.83, representing an 8.5% upside. In a report issued on May 26, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $384.00 price target.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 45.8% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.25, a 72.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

