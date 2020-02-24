Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ContraFect (CFRX) and United Therapeutics (UTHR)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ContraFect (CFRX) and United Therapeutics (UTHR).

ContraFect (CFRX)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital maintained a Buy rating on ContraFect, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 47.6% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and Kodiak Sciences.

ContraFect has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

In a report released today, Chris Shibutani from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on United Therapeutics, with a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 47.1% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $128.60.

