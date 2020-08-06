Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST), Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) and Otonomy (OTIC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST), Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) and Otonomy (OTIC) with bullish sentiments.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 43.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.86, an 87.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Checkpoint Therapeutics, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 54.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Checkpoint Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.33.

Otonomy (OTIC)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Otonomy, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 48.4% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Otonomy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.40, implying a 174.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

