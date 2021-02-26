Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST), Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) and Masimo (MASI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST), Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) and Masimo (MASI) with bullish sentiments.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

In a report issued on December 7, Michael Ulz from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Constellation Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Ulz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 48.3% success rate. Ulz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Constellation Pharmaceuticals with a $47.80 average price target, representing a 71.0% upside. In a report issued on December 7, Brookline Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

In a report issued on December 16, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 43.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, and Arcturus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals with a $29.14 average price target, a 94.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Masimo (MASI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Polark maintained a Buy rating on Masimo on January 13. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $246.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 65.2% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Masimo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $301.25, which is a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

