Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) and Surgalign Holdings (SRGA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) and Surgalign Holdings (SRGA).

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Hold rating on Constellation Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.76, close to its 52-week low of $17.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 47.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Frequency Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Constellation Pharmaceuticals with a $47.40 average price target.

Surgalign Holdings (SRGA)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on Surgalign Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.70, close to its 52-week low of $1.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 65.2% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Organogenesis Holdings, and Staar Surgical Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Surgalign Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50, representing a 98.9% upside. In a report issued on April 27, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

