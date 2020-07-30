Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Conmed (CNMD), Boston Scientific (BSX) and Pfizer (PFE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Conmed (CNMD), Boston Scientific (BSX) and Pfizer (PFE).

Conmed (CNMD)

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Hold rating on Conmed today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 68.8% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Intuitive Surgical.

Conmed has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.50, implying an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Buy rating on Boston Scientific today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 71.1% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Edwards Lifesciences, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Scientific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.25, implying a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Pfizer (PFE)

In a report released today, David Risinger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Pfizer, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.88, close to its 52-week high of $40.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Risinger has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.4% and a 42.9% success rate. Risinger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Horizon Therapeutics, Merck & Company, and Eli Lilly & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pfizer with a $42.24 average price target, representing an 8.5% upside. In a report issued on July 23, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

