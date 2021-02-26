Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Concert Pharma (CNCE), Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) and Zogenix (ZGNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Concert Pharma (CNCE), Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) and Zogenix (ZGNX) with bullish sentiments.

Concert Pharma (CNCE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on Concert Pharma today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.1% and a 38.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Concert Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.60, an 119.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Cidara Therapeutics, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 46.7% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cidara Therapeutics with a $8.00 average price target.

Zogenix (ZGNX)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Zogenix today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.3% and a 39.2% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zogenix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.