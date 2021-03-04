Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Concert Pharma (CNCE), Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) and Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Concert Pharma (CNCE), Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) and Inspire Medical Systems (INSP).

Concert Pharma (CNCE)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Concert Pharma, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.70, close to its 52-week low of $5.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 52.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Concert Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.60, a 137.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Berenberg Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Cellectar Biosciences today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 54.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Trillium Therapeutics, Harpoon Therapeutics, and Bicycle Therapeutics.

Cellectar Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50, representing an 119.5% upside. In a report issued on March 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Inspire Medical Systems. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $231.53, close to its 52-week high of $252.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 55.9% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Cardiovascular Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inspire Medical Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $246.20.

