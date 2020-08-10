Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL), Roche Holding AG (OtherRHHVF) and Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL), Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) and Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) with bullish sentiments.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Collegium Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 47.3% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical with a $27.00 average price target, which is a 53.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Keyur Parekh maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG today and set a price target of CHF384.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $342.05.

Parekh has an average return of 13.0% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Parekh is ranked #3754 out of 6880 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roche Holding AG is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $420.13, a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 26, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF380.00 price target.

Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Mersana Therapeutics, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 48.1% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mersana Therapeutics with a $26.20 average price target.

