Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) and Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) and Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS) with bullish sentiments.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating to Collegium Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Collegium Pharmaceutical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.25.

Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Motus Gi Holdings today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 60.3% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Motus Gi Holdings with a $2.25 average price target.

