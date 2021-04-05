Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc (MREO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc (MREO) with bullish sentiments.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating to Collegium Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 49.8% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical with a $33.80 average price target.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc (MREO)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Mereo Biopharma Group Plc and a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 47.2% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

