Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) and Homology Medicines (FIXX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) and Homology Medicines (FIXX) with bullish sentiments.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Collegium Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.3% and a 29.7% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Collegium Pharmaceutical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.33, implying an 119.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Homology Medicines today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.0% and a 28.7% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Homology Medicines with a $33.00 average price target, implying an 117.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

