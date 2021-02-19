Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) and Aerie Pharma (AERI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) and Aerie Pharma (AERI) with bullish sentiments.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Collegium Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 53.3% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Collegium Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00, implying a 41.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.1% and a 39.5% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00, implying a 56.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

