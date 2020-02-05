Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Coherus Biosciences (CHRS), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Vaxart (VXRT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Vaxart (VXRT) with bullish sentiments.

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 52.8% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coherus Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.60, a 77.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Neurocrine today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 49.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $126.10, which is a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $126.00 price target.

Vaxart (VXRT)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Vaxart, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 32.6% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Citius Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vaxart with a $3.00 average price target.

