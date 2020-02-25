Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Clovis Oncology (CLVS) and Epizyme (EPZM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Clovis Oncology (CLVS) and Epizyme (EPZM) with bullish sentiments.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.92.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 50.4% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clovis Oncology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00, which is a 72.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Epizyme (EPZM)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Epizyme, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 45.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Epizyme with a $27.63 average price target, representing a 31.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

