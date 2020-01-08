Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Clovis Oncology (CLVS) and Antibe Therapeutics (OtherATBPF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Clovis Oncology (CLVS) and Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF).

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Clovis Oncology yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 45.8% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clovis Oncology with a $13.17 average price target.

Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Loe from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Antibe Therapeutics, with a price target of C$1.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 48.1% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, IntelGenx Technologies, and Cipher Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Antibe Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.08.

