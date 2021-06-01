Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Clean Air Metals (OtherCLRMF) and Knight Therapeutics (OtherKHTRF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Clean Air Metals (CLRMF) and Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) with bullish sentiments.

Clean Air Metals (CLRMF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Clean Air Metals on March 29 and set a price target of C$0.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 81.8% success rate. Walker covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osino Resources, RosCan Gold, and Roxgold.

Clean Air Metals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.66.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tania Gonsalves maintained a Buy rating on Knight Therapeutics on May 14 and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is ranked #565 out of 7534 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Knight Therapeutics with a $6.58 average price target, representing a 51.9% upside. In a report issued on May 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.