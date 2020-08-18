Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR), Viela Bio (VIE) and Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR), Viela Bio (VIE) and Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) with bullish sentiments.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Citius Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 36.8% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Phio Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Citius Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

Viela Bio (VIE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Viela Bio today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 55.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Viela Bio with a $62.40 average price target, representing a 71.9% upside. In a report issued on August 13, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

Needham analyst Chad Messer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Nurix Therapeutics today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.00, close to its 52-week high of $27.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 47.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Nurix Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.50, which is a 54.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

