Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OtherCPHRF) and CRH Medical (CRHM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF) and CRH Medical (CRHM) with bullish sentiments.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF)

In a report released yesterday, Prasath Pandurangan from Bloom Burton maintained a Buy rating on Cipher Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Pandurangan is ranked #2324 out of 7091 analysts.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.15.

CRH Medical (CRHM)

Bloom Burton analyst David Martin maintained a Buy rating on CRH Medical yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.57.

Martin has an average return of 1.1% when recommending CRH Medical.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is ranked #676 out of 7091 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CRH Medical with a $3.67 average price target, a 46.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.50 price target.

