Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cigna (CI) and Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cigna (CI) and Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) with bullish sentiments.

Cigna (CI)

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Cigna, with a price target of $254.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $256.93, close to its 52-week high of $259.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 75.8% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and Addus Homecare.

Cigna has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $275.90, representing a 6.8% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $294.00 price target.

Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)

In a report released today, Laura Chico from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Viridian Therapeutics, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Chico is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 49.2% success rate. Chico covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Praxis Precision Medicines, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viridian Therapeutics with a $34.67 average price target.

