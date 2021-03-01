Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) and Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) and Krystal Biotech (KRYS) with bullish sentiments.

Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Chinook Therapeutics, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 42.2% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Chinook Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Krystal Biotech. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 60.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Krystal Biotech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.