Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) and Adamis Pharma (ADMP)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) and Adamis Pharma (ADMP).

Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

Oppenheimer analyst Justin Kim maintained a Buy rating on Chinook Therapeutics today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 52.8% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chinook Therapeutics with a $31.00 average price target, which is a 124.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Adamis Pharma (ADMP)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Adamis Pharma yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.4% and a 42.9% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Adamis Pharma.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.