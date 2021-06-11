Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY), Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) and Translate Bio (TBIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY), Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) and Translate Bio (TBIO) with bullish sentiments.

Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps assigned a Buy rating to Chinook Therapeutics on June 9. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 50.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chinook Therapeutics with a $31.57 average price target, which is an 82.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

In a report issued on June 8, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Aclaris Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 52.1% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and VistaGen Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

Translate Bio (TBIO)

In a report issued on June 7, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Translate Bio. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 65.2% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Praxis Precision Medicines, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Translate Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.20.

