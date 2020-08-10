Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Chimerix (CMRX) and Varian Medical Systems (VAR)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Chimerix (CMRX) and Varian Medical Systems (VAR).
Chimerix (CMRX)
JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Chimerix today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.24.
According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 53.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chimerix with a $8.50 average price target.
Varian Medical Systems (VAR)
BTIG analyst Marie Thibault downgraded Varian Medical Systems to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $173.33, close to its 52-week high of $176.19.
According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 65.7% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Irhythm Technologies.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Varian Medical Systems with a $171.67 average price target, which is a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $177.50 price target.
