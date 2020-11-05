Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Chimerix (CMRX) and Synlogic (SYBX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Chimerix (CMRX) and Synlogic (SYBX).

Chimerix (CMRX)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Chimerix today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.8% and a 54.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chimerix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50, a 168.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Synlogic (SYBX)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Hold rating on Synlogic today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 44.0% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Synlogic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.75.

