Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Chimerix (CMRX) and BerGenBio AS (OtherBRRGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chimerix (CMRX) and BerGenBio AS (BRRGF) with bullish sentiments.

Chimerix (CMRX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Chimerix, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 56.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chimerix with a $8.50 average price target.

BerGenBio AS (BRRGF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on BerGenBio AS today and set a price target of NOK66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.20, close to its 52-week high of $4.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 54.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

BerGenBio AS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.83.

