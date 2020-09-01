Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Chiasma (CHMA), Novan (NOVN) and Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Chiasma (CHMA), Novan (NOVN) and Wave Life Sciences (WVE) with bullish sentiments.

Chiasma (CHMA)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Chiasma, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 52.1% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chiasma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.33, implying a 141.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Novan (NOVN)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Novan, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.46, close to its 52-week low of $0.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 45.2% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Novan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.50.

Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay maintained a Buy rating on Wave Life Sciences today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 47.5% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Wave Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50.

