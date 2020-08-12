Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Chiasma (CHMA), AVEO Pharma (AVEO) and Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Chiasma (CHMA), AVEO Pharma (AVEO) and Gossamer Bio (GOSS) with bullish sentiments.

Chiasma (CHMA)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Chiasma, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 47.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Chiasma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on AVEO Pharma today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 36.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AVEO Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.67.

Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Gossamer Bio, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.35.

Trucchio has an average return of 5.8% when recommending Gossamer Bio.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is ranked #2871 out of 6877 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gossamer Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.00.

