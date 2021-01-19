Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Chiasma (CHMA) and Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chiasma (CHMA) and Fate Therapeutics (FATE) with bullish sentiments.

Chiasma (CHMA)

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja maintained a Buy rating on Chiasma today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 47.1% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Monopar Therapeutics Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Heat Biologics.

Chiasma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.67, which is a 217.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler assigned a Buy rating to Fate Therapeutics today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $114.31, close to its 52-week high of $121.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 76.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Homology Medicines, and Aptose Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fate Therapeutics with a $92.25 average price target, representing a -20.3% downside. In a report issued on January 15, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

