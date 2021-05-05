Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ChemoCentryx (CCXI), Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) and Premier (PINC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ChemoCentryx (CCXI), Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) and Premier (PINC) with bullish sentiments.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx yesterday and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 44.8% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sigilon Therapeutics, and Travere Therapeutics.

ChemoCentryx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.40, which is an 82.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $172.93, close to its 52-week high of $180.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 58.3% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith & Nephew Snats, SeaSpine Holdings, and Alphatec Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zimmer Biomet Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $186.60, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Premier (PINC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Premier yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 61.2% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Premier with a $38.83 average price target, representing an 8.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

