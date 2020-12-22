Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ChemoCentryx (CCXI), Orasure Technologies (OSUR) and Acasti Pharma (ACST)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ChemoCentryx (CCXI), Orasure Technologies (OSUR) and Acasti Pharma (ACST).

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.73, close to its 52-week high of $65.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 60.3% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ChemoCentryx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.33, a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Orasure Technologies (OSUR)

Orasure Technologies received a Buy rating from Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 79.2% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Idexx Laboratories, NeoGenomics, and Progenity.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Orasure Technologies with a $15.00 average price target.

Acasti Pharma (ACST)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Acasti Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.26, close to its 52-week low of $0.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 45.2% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Acasti Pharma has an analyst consensus of Hold.

