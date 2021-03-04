Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ChemoCentryx (CCXI), Itamar Medical (ITMR) and Neurocrine (NBIX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on ChemoCentryx (CCXI), Itamar Medical (ITMR) and Neurocrine (NBIX).

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz reiterated a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx yesterday and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 51.3% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

ChemoCentryx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.83, implying a 52.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Itamar Medical (ITMR)

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter reiterated a Buy rating on Itamar Medical on March 2 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 71.5% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Align Tech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Itamar Medical with a $31.00 average price target, representing a 24.5% upside. In a report issued on March 2, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report issued on March 2, Marc Goodman from Leerink Partners reiterated a Hold rating on Neurocrine. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $94.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 48.7% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.27, implying a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.