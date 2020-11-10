Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ChemoCentryx (CCXI), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) and Neurocrine (NBIX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on ChemoCentryx (CCXI), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) and Neurocrine (NBIX).

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx, with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.98, close to its 52-week high of $65.43.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 51.1% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ChemoCentryx with a $73.83 average price target, a 32.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Hold rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 51.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biospecifics Technologies, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.71.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 42.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Proteostasis Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.40, representing a 35.8% upside. In a report issued on October 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

