Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ChemoCentryx (CCXI), Dexcom (DXCM) and Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ChemoCentryx (CCXI), Dexcom (DXCM) and Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) with bullish sentiments.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx, with a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.00, close to its 52-week low of $44.28.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 48.0% and a 51.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ChemoCentryx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $87.40, which is an 90.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

Dexcom (DXCM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Dexcom yesterday and set a price target of $455.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $421.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 61.6% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dexcom with a $465.22 average price target, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $500.00 price target.

Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

In a report released yesterday, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Merit Medical Systems, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.31, close to its 52-week high of $65.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 54.1% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Irhythm Technologies, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Merit Medical Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.00, a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $68.00 price target.

