Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ChemoCentryx (CCXI), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ChemoCentryx (CCXI), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL).

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.78, close to its 52-week high of $51.36.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 46.5% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ChemoCentryx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.33, representing a 34.3% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 47.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Amag Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals with a $36.00 average price target.

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Hold rating on Trillium Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.6% and a 29.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Trillium Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.