Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ChemoCentryx (CCXI) and AngioDynamics (ANGO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ChemoCentryx (CCXI) and AngioDynamics (ANGO) with bullish sentiments.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.34, close to its 52-week low of $44.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 43.6% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ChemoCentryx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $87.40.

AngioDynamics (ANGO)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on AngioDynamics today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.87, close to its 52-week high of $24.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 73.3% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AngioDynamics with a $24.00 average price target.

