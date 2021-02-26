Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Chemed (CHE), Teladoc (TDOC) and LHC Group (LHCG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Chemed (CHE), Teladoc (TDOC) and LHC Group (LHCG) with bullish sentiments.

Chemed (CHE)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Chemed on February 24 and set a price target of $600.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $446.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 70.6% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Acadia Healthcare, and The Ensign Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chemed with a $595.00 average price target, representing a 26.9% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $580.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Teladoc (TDOC)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Teladoc on February 24 and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $219.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 60.2% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Teladoc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $259.05, which is a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

LHC Group (LHCG)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on LHC Group, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $188.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 74.1% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Community Health, and HCA Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for LHC Group with a $254.67 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.