Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Chemed (CHE), Qiagen (QGEN) and Sanofi (OtherSNYNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Chemed (CHE), Qiagen (QGEN) and Sanofi (SNYNF) with bullish sentiments.

Chemed (CHE)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating on Chemed yesterday and set a price target of $535.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $473.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 73.4% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and Addus Homecare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chemed with a $567.50 average price target.

Qiagen (QGEN)

Qiagen received a Buy rating and a EUR51.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Oliver Reinberg on October 27. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg is ranked #6684 out of 7012 analysts.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.87, implying a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

In a report issued on October 27, Olivier Calvet from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi, with a price target of EUR99.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Calvet is ranked #3983 out of 7012 analysts.

Sanofi has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $123.59, representing a 35.1% upside. In a report issued on October 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR106.00 price target.

