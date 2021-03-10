Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) and Ontrak (OTRK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) and Ontrak (OTRK) with bullish sentiments.

Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Chembio Diagnostics today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.52, close to its 52-week low of $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 56.1% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Bioanalytical Systems.

Chembio Diagnostics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Ontrak (OTRK)

Colliers Securities analyst Eugene Mannheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Ontrak today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 60.3% success rate. Mannheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Castlight Health.

Ontrak has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.60, which is a 64.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

