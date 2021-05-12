Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) and Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) and Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) with bullish sentiments.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Checkpoint Therapeutics today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 48.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Checkpoint Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Sensei Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.03, close to its 52-week low of $9.66.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.4% and a 47.5% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sensei Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.50.

