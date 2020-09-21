Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Boston Scientific (BSX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Boston Scientific (BSX).

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

In a report released today, Do Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.67, close to its 52-week low of $10.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 60.0% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report released today, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.05, close to its 52-week low of $60.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 40.8% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.35, representing a 23.7% upside. In a report issued on September 14, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Buy rating on Boston Scientific today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 59.5% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Scientific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.13, implying a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

