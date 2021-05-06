Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cerus (CERS), EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) and Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cerus (CERS), EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) and Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) with bullish sentiments.

Cerus (CERS)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Massaro from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Cerus, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Massaro is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 63.9% success rate. Massaro covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Talis Biomedical, Exact Sciences, and NeoGenomics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cerus with a $9.50 average price target, representing a 64.1% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 62.9% and a 52.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 39.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arbutus Biopharma with a $6.43 average price target.

