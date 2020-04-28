Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Centene (CNC) and Moderna (MRNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Centene (CNC) and Moderna (MRNA) with bullish sentiments.

Centene (CNC)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating on Centene today and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.82, close to its 52-week high of $74.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 67.2% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and Addus Homecare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Centene with a $81.82 average price target, a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Moderna (MRNA)

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Moderna today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 60.3% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moderna is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.88, representing a -22.6% downside. In a report issued on April 14, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

