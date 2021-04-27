Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Centene (CNC) and Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Centene (CNC) and Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) with bullish sentiments.

Centene (CNC)

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Centene, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 77.3% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Community Health, and HCA Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centene is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.00.

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on Eli Lilly & Co today and set a price target of $228.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $187.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 49.2% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Eli Lilly & Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $232.30.

