Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Celyad (CYAD) and Cryolife (CRY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Celyad (CYAD) and Cryolife (CRY) with bullish sentiments.

Celyad (CYAD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Celyad today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.20.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.8% and a 55.1% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Celyad with a $18.00 average price target, which is an 116.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Cryolife (CRY)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Cryolife today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cryolife is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.50.

